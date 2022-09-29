The second Taylor Hawkins tribute concert, the one in Los Angeles, went down a couple days ago and among the many artists performing at the show was Miley Cyrus, who joined Def Leppard, Foo Fighters, and Patrick Wilson for a rendition of Leppard’s “Photograph.” Now Cyrus has revealed that there was actually a personal reason she performed that specific track.

Yesterday, Cyrus shared a brief recording of a voicemail message Hawkins sent her. He says, “What up, Miley? It’s Taylor. Heard you’re movin’. Wah! I’m listening to ‘Photograph’ by Def Leppard. You could kill that one.” As for the last thing he says, it sounds like, “Make Chaney learn that,” seemingly a reference to bass player Chris Chaney, who has performed with Cyrus on multiple occasions.

Cyrus wrote in her tweet, “A personal request from the legend himself. #TaylorHawkins my friend, my idol…. My neighbor. Growing up on a farm I never could see the light of another house nearby, but living by Taylor for the years that I did out in LA were some of the most fun times of my life.” She continued in another tweet, “I miss Taylor so much like everybody else. It was such an honor to celebrate him last night and perform w @DefLeppard [black heart emoji] So lucky to have known him not just as a superstar but to have spent time watching him just be a dad and a husband!”

Find the full tribute concert setlist here.