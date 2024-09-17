A newly filed lawsuit might have Miley Cyrus smelling the inside of a court rather than fresh roses. According to TMZ, Miley’s Grammy Award-winning and chart-topping hit “Flowers” is being accused of “intentionally copying” a beloved Bruno Mars record.

In documents obtained by the outlet, Tempo Music Investments is looking to restore the intellectual property protections of Bruno Mars’ song “When I Was Your Man.” The company claims to have an ownership in the track’s copyright, which they want the courts to enforce, despite Bruno Mars allegedly not being named as co-plaintiff in the suit.

A representative Tempo Music argued that “substantial” piece of Mars’ track through the melody, harmony, chorus, and even lyrics of “Flowers” are pulled directly from Bruno Mars’ 2012 record.

To be specific, Tempo Music referenced one of the single’s most standout elements, its chord progressions. Later in the filing, Tempo Music accused Miley along with “Flowers” producers and even her record label of having direct access to Bruno Mars’ “When I Was Your Man.”

Tempo Music is seeking financial damages, although the exact amount doesn’t seem to be disclosed. The company is also asking the courts to prohibit Miley from performing the record and ceasing any further distribution of “Flowers.”

The similarities are hard to ignore. Upon “Flowers” release, fans immediately drew attention to it. However, supporters find the lawsuit odd given that Bruno Mars doesn’t appear to be connected in any way.