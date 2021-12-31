Miranda Lambert hasn’t really sat on her laurels during the pandemic at all. Earlier this year she released the Marfa Tapes, a collaborative project with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall, and for the holiday season she teamed up with her tried and true trio, the Pistol Annies (featuring Angaleena Presley and Ashley Monroe), and released Hell Of A Holiday. But even though the year is almost drawing to a close, country’s brightest star isn’t quite done yet. In conjunction with the Queer Eye reboot, where a group of fabulous gay men travel around the country and help struggling people rejuvenate their lives, Lambert has released what can only be described as a country LGBQT anthem.

The song is titled “Y’All Means All,” a phrase that has been popularized in the south as an expression of queer acceptance, and features the men from Queer Eye cavorting in the accompanying lyric video. Since the south is a place where there has historically been less acceptance of queerness, and country music is an even less accepting microcosm of southern culture, it’s great to see Miranda emphatically asserting which side of the debate she’s on. The playful tune is a perfect palette cleanser to head into the new year. Check it out about.