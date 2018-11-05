Miller Mobley

50% of marriages end in divorce; 50% of the country still live in small, dead-end towns sprinkled throughout the rural areas of America’s heartland; 50% of our country is made up of women, a group that historically earns anywhere from 50-80 cents on the dollar compared to men. On Interstate Gospel, Miranda Lambert and her supergroup crew of country divas — Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley — have written a collection of songs that target the experience of those underserved populations with countrypolitan sass. The divorced, the townies, and the women of the world deserve anthems of anger, renewal, and grace just as much as anyone on the planet — and might be the ones who need them more just to survive.

These are country anthems as laced with fiery rebellion as they are resigned coping mechanisms. Just take a listen to the album’s standout track, “Stop Drop And Roll One,” a slow and steady stoned paean to the endless, aimless nights out that are “burned out like a prom queen,” a meticulously inverted perspective that reveals the true colors behind that shiny, feminine trope. Later, Presley takes the lead on “Commissary” and “This Too Shall Pass,” two tender, silvery ballads about dealing with a loved one’s jail sentence and the dragging dog days in a relationship, giving airtime to two difficult scenarios that plenty of American women face, but have probably rarely heard represented in song.

Released this past Friday, which, coincidentally was Equal Pay Day — a resistance holiday that has become a flashpoint for the way women’s economic power is systematically crippled in our country based on gender and race — Interstate Gospel is more of the golden, overtly feminine and slyly feminist old world country that populated the first two Pistol Annies records Lambert, Monroe, and Presley put together. Since 2011, these three have been periodically joining forces in an attempt to make headway in a genre that has lately been recalcitrant to the voices of women. The album’s release date is another clever, somber reminder that women in country music — and the music industry at large — are routinely denied equal opportunities to express their experiences, pain, and triumphs the way men are.