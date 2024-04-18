Switzerland’s annual Montreux Jazz Festival unveiled the lineup for 2024, with Raye, Janelle Monáe, The National, Jessie Ware, and Jon Batiste among those headlining the festival.

Other key acts on the lineup include Tyla, PJ Harvey, Kraftwerk, Trombone Shorty, James Arthur, Lenny Kravitz, D4vd, Laufey, André 3000, and more. Given that the event will run from July 5 through July 20, there is sure to be a lot of performances throughout the two weeks from the stacked lineup.

Those who are subscribed to Montreux Jazz Festival’s insider program will be able to purchase tickets today, as part of an Early Bird pre-sale. Tomorrow, April 19, passes for the festival will open to the general public at 6 a.m. ET, according to NME.

“Steeped in musical history, this intimate setting has also proved the ideal stage for established artists to present special, unique projects,” the festival’s description reads, pointing out that the lineup intends to blur “the lines between jazz, afrobeats, pop, and rap” — providing something for every type of listener.

“The lake and the mountains will be the natural backdrop to this breathtaking stage,” Montreux added about the main stage. “Like all stages of the Festival, sound will be provided by Meyer Sound, a historic partner that has helped make Montreux a benchmark in this regard.”

For more information about Montreux Jazz Festival 2024, visit their website.

