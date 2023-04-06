The Montreux Jazz Festival is shaping up to be the ultimate Venn diagram for music fans. The festival’s lineup was revealed today, April 5, and boasts Bob Dylan, Lil Nas X, Sam Smith, Jon Batiste, Janelle Monáe, Gayle, Ayra Starr, Rema, Ava Max, Wet Leg, and more still.

As part of the announcement, Montreux Jazz Festival clarified that Bob Dylan’s show on July 1 “will be in a seated configuration to reflect the intimate atmosphere of his tour,” limiting availability. An insider pre-sale was held Wednesday, and the public sale is scheduled for tomorrow, April 6. Ticketing information can be found here.

Billboard noted that this will mark Dylan’s first appearance at the festival “in a decade,” and he will perform songs off his 2020 album Rough And Rowdy Ways.

The Montreux Jazz Festival will be held at Auditorium Stravinski and Montreux Jazz Lab on Lake Geneva, Switzerland. It’s set to open on June 30, with Tom Odell and Simply Red at Auditorium Stravinski and Jimi Jules and Rufus Du Sol at Montreux Jazz Lab.

Lil Nas X is scheduled to take over Auditorium Stravinski on July 4, followed by Sam Smith on July 5, and Generation Sex and Iggy Pop on July 6. Montreux Jazz Lab will be occupied by Gayle, Cavetown, and Caroline Polachek on July 3, followed by Ayra Starr and Rema on July 4.

Mavis Staples, Norah Jones, Maluma, Seal, Buddy Guy, Nile Rodgers, Stacey Ryan, Calum Scott, Dean Lewis, Christine And The Queens, Ethan Bortnick, Maisie Peters, Lovejoy, Idles, Jacob Banks, and Mark Ronson are also scheduled to perform between June 30 and July 15.

View the full schedule below.

