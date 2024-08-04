Last year, Morgan Wallen experienced vocal issues that resulted in canceled concerts. Now, the “I Had Some Help” singer is rested up and on the road as part of his One Night At A Time Tour. Unfortunately, Wallen’s Kansas City stop sparked some push back online, one even reportedly led to an arrest.

According to TMZ, a Morgan Wallen fan was arrested for terroristic threats. In the report, the outlet alleged on August 2, Aaron Brown was detained by local authorities following Wallen’s performance for remarks he supposedly made online against Kansas City Chiefs’ stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

Prior to the show, which was held at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Brown allegedly ranted that he didn’t want the duo to make a duo at the show. “Mr. [redacted] at Arrowhead with the wife. If he brings out [redacted] or [redacted] I’ll take the f*ckin shot. F*ck em!” he allegedly wrote. “Also, f*ck you b*tch!! [hand emoji with middle finger].”

Despite Brown’s wish, Mahomes and Kelce were not only in attendance, but they escorted Wallen to the stage. Fortunately, the athletes were not harmed at the show. But, that reportedly did not stop the police from acting on Brown’s threat. After attending the show with his girlfriend, Brown was contacted by the authorities.

He was later arrested for the online remarks. According to the outlet, during his arrest, Brown was apologetic. “It was a stupid, stupid, stupid mistake,” he reportedly said.

Brown’s bail was supposedly set at $15,000.