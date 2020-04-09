Mxmtoon Reflects On The ‘Lessons’ She’s Learned And Announces Her Upcoming EP ‘Dawn’

19-year-old singer/songwriter Mxmtoon got her start as a musician while following a prompt to create a song for a high school class. Her knack for music eventually culminated with her debut EP Plum Blossoms and her 2019 debut album The Masquerade. The singer has since teased a new era to fans by unveiling a series of singles. But Thursday, Mxmtoon announced her forthcoming EP Dawn with the thoughtful track “Lessons.”

“Lessons” follows her introspective number “Quiet Motions.” On the new track, Mxmtoon reflects on all that she’s learned in the last few years. “Thought I had it all just figured out / But I’m slowing down with questions now / It’s okay to step back and look around,” she croons.

A self-professed “over-thinker,” Mxmtoon described the inspiration behind “Lessons” in a statement:

“My mind constantly runs rampant with questions about myself, my relationships, and my place in the world. One thing I’ve tried to be better at as the years have gone by though, is letting go. The ability to let yourself live in the moment rather than worrying all the time can be difficult, but to remember that each day is simply an opportunity to grow and learn is a lesson we all have to face. Life is full of teachable moments, and allowing yourself the space to make mistakes and to become better from those is vital. “lessons” serves as a reminder to be kind to yourself, to trust your instincts, and live life with purpose. it’s not easy to remember this at all points in life, but my hope is that this song can leave this sentiment echoing in your brain, at least for a little while.”

Listen to “Lessons” above. Below, find Mxmtoon’s Dawn cover art and tracklist.

1. “Fever Dream”

2. “Used To You”

3. “Lessons”

4. “Quiet Motions”

5. “1, 2”

6. “No Faker”

7. “Almost Home”

Dawn is out 4/22 via AWAL. Pre-order it here.