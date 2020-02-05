Mxmtoon’s 2019 EP The Masquerade arrived alongside a sold-out tour, and the singer is already setting her sights on the future. Mxmtoon began the new year with the shimmering single “Fever Dream,” a hopeful track devoted to the rollercoaster of emotions that comes with taking risks in your career and personal life. The singer has now visualized the fever dream feeling though a colorful choreographed video.

Mxmtoon said the video’s dance moves were the perfect way to invoke the blur of moments she’s experienced since launching a career in music. “From the start I knew that I wanted ‘Fever Dream’ to have a dance-based music video!” she said in a statement. “Dance has always been a hugely important part of my life, and to finally make a song that felt like it could exist in another creative world that I grew up involved in was utterly exciting. We wanted to work with the themes of the single to make a video that exemplifies the nostalgia the lyrics evoke but also the courage to move forward. This project was so much fun for me to work on, and the amazing crew involved couldn’t have done a better job.”

Director and choreographer Erin Murray agreed. “This video is a dawn to dusk dance between Maia, her memories of her past, and her expectations for her future,” Murray said in a statement. “I wanted to capture the genuine exuberance of the song while alluding to the ways nostalgia and expectation color our present. Working with Maia was an absolute pleasure, and I hope people feel as good watching this video as we felt making it!”

Watch Mxmtoon’s “Fever Dream” video above.