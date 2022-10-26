Natalia Lafourcade is continuing to tease her upcoming album. Yesterday (October 25), the Mexican singer-songwriter released her new single “Mi Manera De Querer,” in which celebrates universal love.

Lafourcade will release her new album De Todas Las Flores on October 28. The LP marks her first new album of original material in seven years. In the past few years, she released tribute projects to her Latina and Mexican heritage like Musas and Un Canto Por Mexico.

Lafourcade first teased De Todas Las Flores in June with the flamenco-infused “Tierra Querida.” The title track soon followed where she embraced elements of blues music. She is continuing to push Latin music to alternative places with the follow-up “Mi Manera De Querer.”

In the moving “Mi Manera De Querer,” Lafourcade blends jazz influences with Latin tropical music. Through her poetic lyrics, she sings about a romance that doesn’t have a face yet can be strongly felt. As a longtime advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, Lafourcade’s words can also be seen as her way of supporting universal love. “I don’t care if you’re a man or if you’re a woman / I see you as a being of light from head to toe,” she sings in Spanish.

“It is a song that talks about love without gender,” Lafourcade said in a statement. “A love which knows that the other person you look at is a being of light just like yourself. I feel that it keeps the spirit of joy that is perceived at the end of the journey, where there is a very strong connection with the acceptance of what one is and what one can deliver.”

Lafourcade will perform at Carnegie Hall in New York City tomorrow night. She is nominated for two Latin Grammy Awards this year, including Best Folk Album and Best Long Form Music Video. Lafourcade recently featured on Puerto Rican singer iLe‘s Nacarile album.

De Todas Las Flores is out 10/28 via Sony Music Mexico. Pre-order it here.