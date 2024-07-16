There are some positives about being an A-list celebrity: you get to fly all over the world, meet other big named celebs, and adopt whatever dog you’d like. On the other hand, everyone knows your business all the time. So it’s a bit of a double-edged sword, but there are some bright spots!

For instance, Natalie Portman went through a divorce earlier this year, and normally that’s not the type of thing you want the world to comment on, but that’s how Hollywood works. Luckily, she was given a pep talk by Rihanna, so now she is the most powerful divorcee in the world.

Portman and Rihanna were met each other during Paris Fashion Week earlier this year, where the singer praised the newly-single Portman. “It was…an amazing experience for me,” Portman told Jimmy Fallon this week. “I think every woman going through a divorce should get to have Rihanna say to her that she’s a bad b*tch. It was exactly what I needed,” she added.

Video of the two meeting went viral back in January. “You are one of the hottest b*tches in Hollywood,” the singer told Portman before asking for a pic. Portman then told Fallon, “It was a formative moment in my life.”

“That’s a big deal,” Fallon replied, though he will never know what it’s like for Rihanna to call him a bad b*tch. He can only dream of what that would feel like for him.