Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman have a new movie out. It’s called May December, and it’s the latest from the ever-brilliant Todd Haynes. It’s a tricky work, loosely inspired by the case of Mary Kay Letourneau, the teacher who had sex with a 12-year-old student, gave birth to their child while awaiting sentencing, and later married him (after getting out of jail). Both actresses are predictably excellent, so why not have them do something even more challenging: re-enact some Real Housewives?

Per Entertainment Weekly, the Moore and Portman went on Watch What Happens Live, where host Andy Cohen coaxed them into playing two of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s Lisa Barlow and Monica Garcia, two cast members known for getting into fights. They get really into it, too. Dig the way Moore drags out the name “Lisa” until it has dozens, maybe hundreds of vowels.

Both Moore and Portman have an Oscar each, for Still Alice and Black Swan, respectively. But they’ve never been above parody. Moore once appeared on Billy on the Street, where she performed scenes from her movies for strangers. Portman, meanwhile, will gladly send up her personal life in rap form for SNL.

You can watch Moore and Portman’s RHSLC re-enactment in the Instagram embed above. May December now streams on Netflix.

(Via EW)