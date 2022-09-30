Natti Natasha travels to Argentina in her new music video for “Lokita” featuring María Becerra. In the video that was released today (September 30), the Dominican superstar and Becerra call out for Latino men around the world to join them for a good time.

“Lokita” follows Natasha’s recent hit “Mayor Que Usted” where she teamed up with reggaeton pioneers Daddy Yankee and Wisin y Yandel. She is also known for supporting and teaming up with other women in the genre like Becky G, Farina, and La Duraca. Natasha keeps that empowering energy going with rising Argentine singer Becerra in “Lokita.” In the sexy reggaeton banger, Natasha and Becerra sing about the Latino men that drive them crazy. Among the Latinos they shout out in the song are men from Argentina, the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Colombia, and Chile.

“Working with María was very special,” Natasha said in a statement. “To be completely honest, we both enjoyed writing and recording this track together. It’s a song that I am sure will get people dancing and just enjoy it overall.”

The video for “Lokita” was shot by Nuno Gómes in Argentina’s historic Casa de La Cultura. Natasha and Becerra give fierce performances as they sort through the Latino men in their dating app. Like with the inclusive message of their song, the video features dancers from different parts of Latin America joining the duo for this epic girl power moment.

Becerra has recently positioned herself as one of Argentina’s top artists. In the past year, she’s been tapped for collaborations by global acts like J Balvin, Camila Cabello, and Prince Royce. Natasha will feature on Meghan Trainor‘s Takin’ It Back album that will be released on October 21.