At 19 years old, Nessa Barrett has transitioned from TikTok star to full-on dark-pop star. After amassing nearly 17 million followers since 2019 on the video-sharing app, Barrett launched her music career just a year later with the shimmering piano ballad “Pain.” Now that her debut EP Pretty Poison has officially been out in the world for a little over a month, the singer has now shared a visual to “Sincerely,” one of her shortest tracks on the EP.

Clocking in at barely over a minute, Barrett’s “Sincerely” visual was directed by Lorenzo Diego Carrera and Alex Bordoni, and it’s a poignant reflection on her journey to happiness. It opens with Barrett, sporting a pink babydoll dress, sitting on the ground in a dreary apartment as she stares at an apparition of her former self. The singer stands up and picks up a phone sitting on a nearby table. A voicemail plays over the receiver, perhaps the voice of her friend or her past self, who gives her advice on being true to herself. “You just have to follow your heart and be with the people who feel right to your soul,” the voice reminds her.

Watch Barrett’s “Sincerely” video above.

Pretty Poison is out now via Warner Records. Get it here.

Nessa Barrett is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.