A new Paul McCartney documentary will arrive to screens soon. Tentatively titled Man On The Run, the upcoming documentary will take a look at Paul’s solo career after The Beatles‘ break-up, and detail the formation of Wings. Wings was a band comprised of Paul on vocals, Denny Laine on guitar and Denny Sewell on vocals. Paul’s wife, Linda McCartney, also played in Wings as a keyboardist.

The documentary will be directed by Morgan Neville, who also directed documentaries like 20 Feet from Stardom, Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain, and Won’t You Be My Neighbor.

“As a lifelong obsessive of all things McCartney, I’ve always felt that the 1970s were the great under-examined part of his story,” said Neville in a statement. “I’m thrilled to have the chance to explore and reappraise this crucial moment in a great artist’s life and work.”

The documentary will feature new interviews, as well as access to an archive from Paul and Linda’s home, featuring never-before-seen photos and videos. The archived footage and images will offer viewers and intimate look at the lives of Paul and Linda.

Additionally, viewers will get an intimate look at the second decade of Paul’s career, during which, he crafted hits like “Maybe I’m Amazed,” “Another Day,” “Silly Love Songs,” and more.

Production for the documentary will be handled by Michele Anthony, David Blackman, Neville, Caitrin Rogers and Scott Rodger and Ben Chappell from MPL and Polygram Entertainment, the the film and television division of Universal Music Group.

“At its heart, this is a story of Linda and Paul’s enduring love and an artist finding his own voice after being in the most historic music group ever,” said Anthony in a statement. “Our film traces one of the most incredibly creative periods of Paul’s life which spawned a vital and legendary body of work that continues to impact people and culture in every corner of the globe. We are honored to present this story with unprecedented access to a treasure trove of material from Paul and Linda’s personal archive.”

As of now, the release date for the documentary is yet to be announced.