Even putting the Beatles aside — blasphemy, I know — Paul McCartney can lay claim to one of the deepest, most expansive, and varied discographies of just about any musical artist of the 20th and 21st century. Not many people can claim to have worked with Kanye West, Michael Jackson, and Stevie Wonder for example. Over the past few years, McCartney has undertaken a campaign to clean up and re-issue many of the albums in his back catalog, and today has announced a new slate for 2018.

This year, McCartney is putting out a pair of records from the 2000s and another pair from the 1970s. The latter-day selections include his 2013 solo album New, along with 2005 release Chaos And Creation In The Backyard, while the earlier period is represented by his 1977 record Thrillington, and 1978s compilation Wings Greatest, that collects some of the best offerings from his post-Beatles band with his wife Linda McCartney.

Of the four records, Thrillington is clearly the most obscure to modern listeners but also carries the most interesting backstory. Recorded originally in 1971, McCartney shelved the record for six, full years, before finally releasing it under the alias Percy “Thrills” Thrillington. The album itself is a fully reimagined instrumental jazz take on Paul’s earlier record Ram.

If you want to pick up a copy of any of the four albums on colored vinyl, you can pre-order them from McCartney’s official website here.