A new era is dawning for NewJeans, and it feels like deja vu. Uproxx recently named the band’s self-titled EP wa among “The Best K-Pop Albums Of 2022.” NewJeans are after attention again. “Super Shy” arrived less than two weeks ago, debuting at No. 66 on the Billboard Hot 100 and catapulting them to No. 1 on the publication’s Emerging Artists chart dated July 22.

Now NewJeans have released two videos for “Cool With You.” The first, billed as “(side A)” netted over 2.2 million YouTube views within its first eight hours, and its corresponding “(side B)” logged around two million. Hoyeon Jung and Tony Leung guest star across both.

Cool with you special guests: Jung Hoyeon & Tony Leung! COOL WITH YOU MV OUT NOW#CoolWith_NewJeans #CoolWithYou@NewJeans_ADOR pic.twitter.com/tCuacwqx6X — NEWJEANS GLOBAL (@NEWJEANSGLOBAL) July 19, 2023

All of this will culminate in NewJeans’ Get Up EP, releasing on Friday, July 21.

“This album overall really contains a lot of different concepts. So each song will feel very different. And so you’re going to have a lot of fun just listening to the whole album,” NewJeans’ Hyein told Elle in an interview published on Tuesday, July 18.

“Personally, I think there’s a lot of songs that are going to feel a little bit different from what you have seen from our previous work that has come out so far. And personally, I think that is especially true with the fourth track, which is ‘Cool with You,’ it has a performance of NewJeans that you haven’t seen from us yet. So I hope you’ll look forward to it with a lot of anticipation.”

Watch the “Cool With You (side A)” video above, and watch the “‘Cool With You’ & ‘Get Up’ (side B)” video below.