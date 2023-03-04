Niall Horan‘s new music has everyone talking. As his new single “Heaven” is garnering much buzz, fans are hotly anticipating his new album The Show, which is set to arrive this summer. Of course, as we are months away from The Show, Directioners have already shared their theories about a potential reunion of One Direction, Horan’s former boy band.

While Horan has neither confirmed or denied these theories, he did break down the meaning of the album’s lead single. In an interview with SiriusXM, Horan explained what “Heaven” means to him.

“To me it’s very simply like not conforming to society,” Horan said. “Basically, you know, we live our lives and then we’ve also got other people telling us that we need to do this at this age and that, that age, hitting milestones and stuff like that. And basically then people in turn, people feel like they’ve failed if those milestones weren’t hit at those ages or whatever. So I’ve always been one of those people that like, I’m a cruiser. I just cruise through it and cross that bridge when I come to it, type guy. So that’s what ‘Heaven’ is about.”

You can check out the full interview above.

The Show is out 6/9 via Capitol. Find out more information here.