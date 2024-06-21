88Rising‘s leading lady is gearing up for what looks to be a promising new album. Ahead of her upcoming record, Buzz, Jakartan-born singer NIKI has shared her new single, “Blue Moon.”

On the song, NIKI finds herself devasted and blindsided by a break-up. A string-driven instrumental adds an additional layer of heartache.

“Four full laps around the sun / We wouldn’t admit that we were done / Now I may very well havе just lost the one,” she sings on the song’s chorus.

NIKI wrote the harrowing track last year while on the Nicole World Tour. She was inspired by the end of a four-year-long romance — the closing of a chapter she did not see coming.

“I wrote ‘Blue Moon’ lamenting the slow, then sudden demise of a truly significant relationship,” Niki said in a statement. “It’s about the deepest and rarest of loves we might stumble upon (once in the bluest of moons, if we’re lucky), and then realizing we’d stumbled

upon it too early for it to stand a chance. It’s that classic trope of right person, wrong

time.”

The song’s accompanying visual features NIKI in an ominous looking cabin, depicting her complex feelings through the art of dance.

You can watch the “Blue Moon” video above.

Buzz is out 8/9 via 88Rising. Find more information here.