When Do Tickets For NIKI’s 2024 World Tour Come Out?

Indonesian singer-songwriter NIKI announced her 41-stop world tour today after kicking off the rollout for her third studio album, Buzz, last week with the video for “Too Much Of A Good Thing.” Here’s when you can get tickets.
Tickets for shows in North America will be available starting with a Citi presale beginning today at 10am local time until Thursday, May 16 at 10pm local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week. General sale for tickets begins Friday, May 17 at 10am local time. You can find more information at nikizefanya.com.
See the tour dates below.
NIKI’s 2024 Tour Dates
NORTH AMERICA
09/05/2024 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
09/07/2024 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
09/08/2024 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
09/12/2024 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
09/13/2024 — New York City, NY @ SummerStage in Central Park
09/16/2024 — Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
09/17/2024 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
09/19/2024 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
09/20/2024 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheatre
09/21/2024 — Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
09/25/2024 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
09/27/2024 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
09/29/2024 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
10/01/2024 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center
10/03/2024 — Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre *
10/08/2024 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
10/10/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan
10/11/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre
10/14/2024 — San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
10/17/2024 — Portland, OR @ Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds
10/18/2024 — Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater at Lumen Field
10/19/2024 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
*Non-Live Nation Date
EUROPE
10/27/2024 — Brussels, BE @ La Madeleine
10/29/2024 — Cologne, DE @ Palladium
11/01/2024 — Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
11/02/2024 — Rotterdam, NL @ Poppodium 013
11/06/2024 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester
11/07/2024 — London, UK @ OVO Arena, Wembley
11/10/2024 — Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre
ASIA
02/09/2025 — Hong Kong
02/11/2025 — Manila
02/12/2025 — Manila
02/14/2025 — Jakarta
02/15/2025 — Jakarta
02/18/2025 — Singapore
02/20/2025 — Taipei
02/22/2025 — Bangkok
02/25/2025 — Kuala Lumpur
02/26/2025 — Kuala Lumpur
AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND
03/05/2025 — Perth, AU
03/07/2025 — Brisbane, AU
03/09/2025 — Sydney, AU
03/13/2025 — Melbourne, AU
03/15/2025 — Auckland, NZ