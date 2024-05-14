When Do Tickets For NIKI’s 2024 World Tour Come Out?

Indonesian singer-songwriter NIKI announced her 41-stop world tour today after kicking off the rollout for her third studio album, Buzz, last week with the video for “Too Much Of A Good Thing.” Here’s when you can get tickets.

Tickets for shows in North America will be available starting with a Citi presale beginning today at 10am local time until Thursday, May 16 at 10pm local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week. General sale for tickets begins Friday, May 17 at 10am local time. You can find more information at nikizefanya.com.

See the tour dates below.