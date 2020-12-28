Dua Lipa involved a number of collaborators in her Future Nostalgia album and in various versions of its songs. Before the record dropped, Lipa noted that she worked with disco legend Nile Rodgers, although their collaborations didn’t find their way onto the album. That hasn’t soured the relationship between the two, though, as Rodgers still has an interest in working with Lipa.

In a new interview with The Sun, Rodgers insisted that he’d still like to collaborate with Lipa, saying, “That’s up to her. We got along great, we really liked each other. She can call me any time — I’m down.”

In an interview with Radio.com earlier this year, Lipa spoke glowingly about Rodgers but admitted the music they worked on together “didn’t quite fit in the theme of Future Nostalgia.” She added, “He’s a friend of mine and I adore him. Hopefully we’ll get to do some stuff together. Something that really feels unique to both of us, and something that we can bring and present to the world one day.” She noted elsewhere, “He’s amazing. What an icon, a legend. We decided to get in the studio together because I felt like a lot of the songs and the production that I was doing felt like a perfect match for us to work together.”

