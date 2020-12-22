The 2020 NBA Finals only just wrapped up in mid-October, but due to the league’s pandemic-altered schedule, the 2020-21 season is already starting tonight after a quick offseason with a pair of games. Both will be broadcast on TNT, and DaBaby and Dua Lipa are helping the network and the league start things right with a new promotional video.

The soon-to-be-former rapper begins the video by saying, “‘Tis the season, the season of believing. NBA opening night gives everyone hope. Every fan, every city, every team, every player. You see that look. This game keeps us looking up. That’s where the ball is. That’s where the banners at. Sure, there’s a time to hit the floor, but sometimes, you gotta tell gravity, ‘Hold on, hold on, hold on: I got something to do. Let’s levitate.'”

From there, he calls on Lipa, at which point the video for her and DaBaby’s version of “Levitating” plays between clips of the NBA’s biggest stars doing their thing. DaBaby later ends the video, “Hope is a launchpad. There’s power in powering forward, so keep your head up, because after this year, I feel like we all need to rise up with our eyes up. It’s a new season of the NBA on TNT.”

Check out the video above.

