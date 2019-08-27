Normani Danced All Over The Court During Her 2019 VMAs Performance Of ‘Motivation’

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Normani has thrived since leaving Fifth Harmony, having released a handful of successful singles, including her latest, “Motivation.” She had a big-moment with the track tonight, as she got to perform it during the 2019 MTV VMAs. Normani and a group of dancers took to a pink (and perhaps non-regulation) basketball court stage setup for a riveting performance of the track. “Motivation,” by the way, was written by Ariana Grande, meaning that Normani has the honor of being the first artist for whom Grande has written a song.

Normani has performed at the VMAs before (as part of Fifth Harmony), but this is her first time taking the stage by herself. Ahead of the performance, she revealed in an interview that she was feeling great about it, saying, “I feel like I should be more nervous than I am, but I’m excited. This is a moment that I’ve been waiting for for such a long time, and I feel like there’s so much bottled up in me that the world has yet to experience. So I’m more excited than anything just to be like, ‘This is who I am, this is who I’ve known that I was all along.”

Aside from performing, Normani earned herself a nomination tonight as well, as her 6lack collaboration “Waves” is up for Best R&B.

Watch Normani’s performance above, and find the full list of this year’s nominees here.