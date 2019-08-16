This Friday saw new releases from Taylor Swift, Charlie XCX, and Miley Cyrus, but Normani has all the motivation she needs. Normani released her new track, “Motivation,” along with a music video which shows the singer dancing through the neighborhoods of LA. The song has writing credits for Ariana Grande, marking the pop singer’s first placement as a writer for another artist.

The video opens as a young Normani sits down to watch her favorite music TV show. The singer sees the current version of herself on the screen and finds inspiration to start dancing. The now-grown Normani sports a crop top with her birth year stamped across the front as she dances down the street of her neighborhood. The remainder of the video has Normani showcasing her talent for dance. At one point, the singer even bounces a basketball off her backside and continues moving unphased. “Take a look at me now, a little motivation,” she sings.

Normani and Ariana Grande worked closely together on “Motivation” and shared sweet congratulations to each other on Twitter. Ariana Grande’s mom also expressed her sincere excitement for her daughter’s first time as a writer for another artist.

Congratulations to my daughter @ArianaGrande on her first song placement as a writer for another artist .. Motivation sung beautifully by @Normani … how exciting, I’m very proud and so much love to @Normani … SMASH!!! Congratulations @Savan_Kotecha and team as well!!!! — Joan Grande (@joangrande) August 16, 2019

“I’m so proud of u,” Ariana tweeted to Normani.