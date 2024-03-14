NSYNC has had a real presence in 2024 thanks to Justin Timberlake’s upcoming album, Everything I Thought It Was: The group reunites to feature on the song “Paradise.” This news came months after the five-piece got back together to release “Better Place,” a new song from the Trolls Band Together soundtrack. Now, the comeback continues: Timberlake performed at the Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles last night (March 14), where his NSYNC bandmates joined him on stage for a stretch.

According to a Billboard review of the concert, the group “rocked with DJ tracks of ‘Gone’ and ‘Girlfriend’ before giving mini-performances of arguably their most enduring hits: ‘Bye Bye Bye’ and ‘It’s Gonna Be Me.'” They then performed “Paradise.” As NME notes, this is the first time NSYNC has performed live since 2013, when the group performed at that year’s MTV Video Music Awards.

Meanwhile, Timberlake is fresh off a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. There, he attempted to take over the show as guest host, much to the (scripted because it was all a bit, of course) surprise of Kimmel. Later, he also performed “No Angels,” one of his new Everything I Thought It Was songs.

Check out clips from NSYNC’s concert appearance below.

NSYNC reunites at Justin Timberlake's "One Night Only" L.A. show. pic.twitter.com/Va3ZjJGMUi — Variety (@Variety) March 14, 2024