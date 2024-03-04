Justin Timberlake is on the comeback trail, announcing his new album Everything I Thought It Was nearly six years after his last full-length release, Man Of The Woods. Time will tell if the time away has returned some of the goodwill he’d lost when that album was misconstrued as a country album thanks to its less-than-stellar marketing, but Timberlake has made one big stride toward getting it back.

Sharing the tracklist today via Spotify’s Twitter account, JT revealed that the album will contain his long-awaited official reunion with *NSYNC, the boy band with whom he started his musical career. While they did appear together in the film Trolls Band Together, which made light of fan wishes for their reunion in its plot about a boy band teaming up to save one of its kidnapped members, “Better Place,” the song they made for the soundtrack, was considered to be a one-off.

Other features on the album include Nigerian afrobeats star Fireboy DML and Houston rapper Tobe Nwigwe. Everything I Thought It Was is due March 15, 2024 via RCA Records. Find more information here.