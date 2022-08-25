Pop

Oliver Malcolm Announces The ‘Act Two’ Project And Unveils ‘Martian Man’ With A Video

Oliver Malcolm learned how to make beats when he was 13, and went on to produce for an array of musical icons, like MF DOOM, Tinashe, Glass Animals, and more. But he makes his own tunes as well — such as this infectious track “Martian Man,” out today, coming from his upcoming Act Two project.

At a little over two minutes, “Martian Man” is a groovy song with a relentless rhythm — it sounds reminiscent of Steve Lacy’s recent beloved LP Gemini Rights. His vocals are eccentric and intriguing; he wields his voice as an instrument on its own. The video is worth a watch, adding to both the otherwordly texture of the single as well as the humor of it.

“Other people’s way of rebelling in their teenage years is to smoke or drink, but music was my way of rebelling,” he said in a statement. “When I put those headphones on and start creating sounds, I’m looking at my imagination unfolding in front of me. Making music I’m never out of place because I’m making my own world.”

Watch the video for “Martian Man” above. Check out the Act Two artwork and tracklist below.

Act Two, Oliver Malcolm
Oliver Malcolm

1. “Martian Man”
2. “Bloodline”
3. “Day x Day”
4. “Californication Of The Mind”

Act Two is out 9/16. Pre-order it here.

