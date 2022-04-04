As great as all the Grammys performances are on their own, there’s nothing fans love more than a crossover moment. And, fresh off her own performance of “Drivers License” at the Grammys, Olivia Rodrigo just happened to ready and willing to help BTS kick off a very James Bond-themed performance of their hit single “Butter” at the event. After one member of the world famous boy band, Jungkook, descended into the event from the ceiling, secret agent style, the camera cut to shots of many different members scattered throughout the audience, ready to jump up on stage whenever they get the word.

Yet another member, V (Kim Tae-hyung), was seated next to Olivia in the audience, and lured her into a femme fatale type of role in the group’s 007-style pre-song skit. Whispering in her ear and pulling a card from behind her ear, Olivia played along with a very shocked face, and then the card magically shot up to the member on stage, who plugged it into a super spy machine to kick off the beginning of “Butter.” The moment when V was whispering in her ear was definitely reminiscent of that classic moment in Lost In Translation when Bill Murray whispers in Scarlett Johansson’s ear. Check out a clip of the moment above and fan reactions below.

Kim Taehyung and Olivia Rodrigo’s skit during BTS Butter performance at Grammys

Kim Taehyung at the grammys

It's ok I am not crying 😭😭#BTSV #KimTaehuyng #BTS#GRAMMYsTNT #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/pGnnGv44HG — kim taehyung | KTH1 (@kim_taehyung_43) April 4, 2022

OH MY GOD BTS AND OLIVIA RODRIGO THE DUO I DIDNT KNOW I NEEDED pic.twitter.com/96b6KRfhYP — justin (@beersbruises) April 4, 2022

👥| V of BTS said Olivia when they were asked who they would like to collaborated with! pic.twitter.com/P9SpdmsW5L — Olivia Rodrigo Daily (@DailyRodrigo) April 3, 2022

a HER lá trás KKKKKK amei o improviso de atuação da Olivia Rodrigo com o BTS pic.twitter.com/2wkehOJKNH — Thay✖ (@somebodyinshit) April 4, 2022

That BTS performance was a TOP. FUCKING. TIER. Grammys moment. The cute Olivia Rodrigo moment with V!

The paper tricks!

RM's sunglasses!

The sleek outfits!

Jungkook descending to the stage on a hook!

The energy!

The stage concept!

The super spy/007/Mission Impossible theme! — 𝕰𝖗𝖎𝖈𝖆 𝕽𝖚𝖘𝖘𝖊𝖑𝖑 (@neonandnoise) April 4, 2022

When i tell you i screamed at tae and olivia rodrigo #PassTheButter pic.twitter.com/GpTormKQHK — ♡sam⁷ (@_goldenjk913) April 4, 2022

WHAT THE FUCK KIM TAEHYUNG AND OLIVIA RODRIGO IM SCREAMING AAAAAHAHSDHFH BTS BTS BTS AND BTS #BTSxGrammys #BTSARMY #BTS #GrammysTNT @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/cGH9bXJcZm — ⁷ BTS PAVED THE WAY (@btsofthecentury) April 4, 2022

Variety thinks the moment might’ve been flirting: