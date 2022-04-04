Olivia Rodrigo stands to pick up quite a few awards at her first Grammys ceremony tonight. The teenage star is nominated for a whole host of awards, including major looks like Best New Artist, which went to Aroo Album Of The Year for her debut, Sour, Song Of The Year and Record Of The Year for “Drivers License,” and then the pop-specific awards like Best Pop Solo Performance for “Drivers License,” which she won, and Best Pop Vocal Album, along with a final nomination for Best Music Video for “Good 4 U.”

Voici la performance d’Olivia Rodrigo – Elle a interprété son hit « Drivers License ! #GRAMMYs ✨🔥 pic.twitter.com/D7QO0CS6fZ — French Blogger ☕️🇫🇷 (@sipitwithnasli) April 4, 2022

Since “Drivers License” has been out for over a year now already, and Olivia has already performed it live several times at major awards shows, she had to do something pretty big to make it stand out tonight. Don’t worry, that’s no problem for this rising star — she kicked off the song by performing inside of an actual car, bringing the song’s cinematic lines to life. Backed by an all-female band, she eventually gets out of the car to deliver some of the song’s more dramatic lines with a twirl or a head thrown back, looking just as at home on the Grammys stage as she’s ever been anywhere else. Watch the performance above.