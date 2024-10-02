Arena rock star Olivia Rodrigo‘s Guts World Tour wraps up on October 22, but it’s not really the end of the tour. For one thing, the “Get Him Back!” singer is headlining a few Lollapalooza festival shows in 2025. Rodrigo has also announced that a Guts World Tour concert special is coming to Netflix on October 29.

“I am so excited to share the Guts World Tour with my fans,” she said. “For those of you who didn’t get a chance to rock out in-person, now you can have the best seats in the house! And to the fans who cheered, screamed, and danced with me, I am so glad we get to do it all over again!”

The concert was filmed at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles (here’s the setlist), and will feature songs from both Guts and her 2021 debut album Sour.

Previously, Rodrigo spoke to Complex about touring. “The vibes are great. It’s my first arena tour, so going into it, I was really excited and a little nervous, but it’s been so amazing,” she said. “It’s been so cool getting to go to all these places that I’ve never been before and play these songs that I’ve been living with for so long. It’s been a really great time.” Rodrigo added that her favorite song to perform live is “All-American B*tch.”

