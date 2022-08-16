Olivia Rodrigo Is Back In The Studio With ‘Sour’ Producer Dan Nigro

Olivia Rodrigo is back in the studio with her producer Dan Nigro. On Tuesday evening, August 16, an Instagram story was posted on his account that’s a selfie taken by none other than the Sour star. She looks both silly and excited — excited to be working on stuff and excited to leak this information to her fans who she know will freak out.

It’s likely, though, that new material from the “Brutal” performer won’t arrive for a while considering last year was absolutely massive for her, and she continues to rise in status by bringing her hits on big tours.

The one-year anniversary of Sour was in May; the singer celebrated her colossal debut with a heartfelt Instagram post: “my first album SOUR came out a year ago today,” she wrote. “it is impossible for me to sum up in words how much this album means to me and how grateful I am to have gotten the privilege to make it and watch it exist in the world. thank u @dan_nigro for making it with me and believing in me more than anyone. and thank u to everyone who has embraced my 17 year old lamentations and forever changed my life in the process. [purple heart emojis].”