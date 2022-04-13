Olivia Rodrigo’s Disney connection is a big part of her professional life, as she first gained recognition for her roles in Disney Channel’s Bizaardvark and Disney+’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Rodrigo is the latest in a long line of artists who moved on from Disney television to majorly successful music careers, but once upon a time, she was just a fan of her predecessors.

Rodrigo’s latest Instagram post proves that, as it includes a throwback photo of a young Rodrigo singing on a stage with posters hanging on the wall behind her, featuring photos of Miley Cyrus (as Hannah Montana, of course), Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, and the Jonas Brothers. Propped up next to her is a whiteboard on which song titles are written, a setlist that includes mostly Jonas Brothers songs among other late-2000s classics.

Most of the JoBros showed their appreciation for Rodrigo’s long-running support. Kevin took to the comments to write, “Set list!” Kevin also added, “Solid set list.”

Meanwhile, Rodrigo’s post also includes a photo of her current in-ear monitors she wears for concerts, which feature photos of Robert Pattinson in character as Twilight‘s Edward Cullen. She also shared a brief clip of a large concert audience singing along to “Drivers License.” Rodrigo captioned the post, “tour is going gr8,” and that certainly seems to be true.