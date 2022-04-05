Selena Gomez, who was once the most-followed person on all of Instagram, has been open about the “dangerous” relationship she used to have with the platform. Since then, though, she has stepped away from being so actively involved in her online presence and being online in general. In fact, Gomez now says she hasn’t used the internet in over four years.

In a recent Good Morning America interview (as Billboard notes), Gomez said, “I haven’t been on the internet in four-and-a-half years. It has changed my life completely. I am happier, I am more present, I connect more with people. It makes me feel normal.” The segment also notes, “While Selena helps her team curate her content, she’s not the one posting.”

Despite her hands-off approach, Gomez maintains an active presence on platforms like Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok: On them, she has the fifth, 13th, and 31st most-followed accounts, respectively.

The GMA interview, by the way, was focused on Gomez’s new website Wondermind, which she created with her mother Mandy Teefy and businesswoman Daniella Pierson. The site explains itself, “We’ve each had our own mental health struggles, and we realized there was no inclusive, fun, and easy place where people could come together to explore, discuss, and navigate their feelings. So we created it. Welcome to Wondermind.”