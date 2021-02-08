At this point, there’s no stopping Olivia Rodrigo and “Drivers License.” The biggest song in the country is everywhere, from countless TikTok videos to The Tonight Show to the Grammy Museum. The tune has fared well on the charts and its run of success isn’t coming to an end yet: On the Billboard Hot 100 chart dated February 13, “Drivers License” is once again No. 1 for the fourth week.

The longer the song stays on the charts, the more history it makes, as not a lot of songs that debut at No. 1 stay there for a long time. Rodrigo is making it happen, though: Of the 48 songs to ever debut at No. 1, “Drivers License” is just the 12th ever to remain in that spot for at least its first four weeks.

Rodrigo previously said of the song, “When I came up with ‘Drivers License,’ I was going through a heartbreak that was so confusing to me, so multifaceted. Putting all those feelings into a song made everything seem so much simpler and clearer — and at the end of the day, I think that’s really the whole purpose of songwriting. There’s nothing like sitting at the piano in my bedroom and writing a really sad song. It’s truly my favorite thing in the world.”