Olivia Rodrigo‘s Guts World Tour kicked off in February 2024. It came to an end earlier this week, during an eventful few nights in Sydney, Australia. The “Get Him Back!” singer commemorated the end of the Guts live era (minus a few random festival dates in 2025) in a note on Instagram.

“That’s a wrap on the GUTS World Tour! 95 shows, 22 countries, and a few matching tattoos! Words cannot describe how lucky I feel to have been able to travel all around the world playing these songs with the most extraordinary group of people,” she wrote. “I’ll never forget this experience and all the sweet memories we made on the road. Thank you so much to everyone who bought a ticket and sang and screamed and jumped with me. Sharing these nights with y’all has been a real honor.” She ended the message with a plug for the Olivia Rodrigo: Guts World Tour concert film coming to Netflix on October 29.

Rodrigo also shared photos from along the Guts tour, including one of herself and one of her dancers, Alex White, showing off their matching tattoos and another where someone (possibly Olivia herself?) is wearing a “C U Next Tour.”

It works better if you see it, which you can do right here.