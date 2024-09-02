Louis Partridge was at the Venice International Film Festival this weekend for the premiere of his Apple TV+ limited series Disclaimer. In attendance by his side was Olivia Rodrigo, and as The Hollywood Reporter notes, this was their “public debut at an official event.”

The publication also relays they “did not pose on the red carpet together outside Palazzo del Cinema,” but they did “attend a cocktail reception at the Hotel Excelsior before the world premiere as well as a post-screening reception at Palazzina Grassi.”

This comes after months of dating rumors. In October 2022, Rodrigo and Partridge were spotted in London, which first sparked rumors. On December 8 Partridge was seen supporting Rodrigo at her NYC Jingle Ball performance. The next day, he was spotted at the December 9 Saturday Night Live afterparty, for the episode where Rodrigo performed as musical guest. Then, on the 13th of that month, TMZ shared photos of the pair at a New York City gas station, and they were holding each other intimately and kissing.

Meanwhile, Rodrigo is in the midst of her Guts World Tour, and she recently wrote in an email letter to fans, “I just wanted to send a little note to say thank u so much to everyone who has attended the GUTS world tour so far. I am having the time of my life singing my heart out with u guys every night.”