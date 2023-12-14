However, they’ve apparently been together for a while. Here’s everything to know about Rodrigo’s new boyfriend.

Olivia Rodrigo was spotted today seemingly confirming her relationship with Louis Partridge, as the two were photographed making out during a public outing.

Who Is Olivia Rodrigo’s New Rumored Boyfriend? Get To Know Louis Partridge

After being spotted together in London in October, Rodrigo and Partridge first sparked their dating rumors. Since then, Partridge attended Rodrigo’s performance on Saturday Night Live and other public outings.

Partridge is an actor, known for his work in Netflix’s Enola Holmes franchise alongside Millie Bobby Brown. He also played Sid Vicious in FX’s Pistol series. Before dating Rodrigo, his last relationship was seemingly with his Pistol co-star, Sydney Chandler, back in 2022. He attended the premiere of Don’t Worry Darling with her, as she was in the movie.

He and Rodrigo were also born in the same year: 2003. He is just a few months younger, being born in June and as a Gemini. According to People Magazine, Partridge was born in Wandsworth, London, and attended both Dulwich Preparatory School and Alleyn’s School. Finally, he’s a middle child, with two sisters.

Check out the recent photos of Rodrigo and Partridge below.