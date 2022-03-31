Sour was a terrific debut album for Olivia Rodrigo: It topped the charts, is home to two No. 1 singles in “Drivers License” and “Good 4 U,” and it established Rodrigo as a global music star. When it comes to Rodrigo’s next album, though, it looks like things will be different in terms of its emotional tone.

A new feature from Elle references a moment from Driving Home 2 U in which Rodrigo half-jokingly says to Dan Nigro, “Hopefully I won’t be so sad on the next record.” In the interview, Rodrigo expanded on that, saying, “I’m definitely not as sad as I was when I wrote Sour. I’m so excited to make my next record and explore more colors and textures and feelings and grow as a human being even more. I’m really stoked for that.”

Elsewhere, she discusses the lyrics of “Brutal,” specifically the line, “‘Cause who am I if not exploited?” Rodrigo said, “My gosh, it’s so funny. I look back at it and I was like, ‘Wow, I was so angsty.’ […] I guess I was just coming to terms with being like a really young person in the industry and feeling weird about it. But I don’t think I feel that way anymore, which is nice.”

Read the full interview here.