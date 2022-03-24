While the lasting impact of Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album, Sour, is still being felt — namely it is nominated for a whopping seven awards at this year’s Grammys — she’s decided to share more of the behind-the-scenes process of making the album with fans. To that end, Rodrigo announced a new film about making the album called Driving Home 2 U, that will come out this Friday, March 25.

The visual will include a completely unreleased song from Rodrigo, as well as first takes and recording footage from the making of the songs her fans already know and love. We’ve already seen a few different clips from the film, including a lengthy trailer, but today Olivia is exclusively sharing a brief snippet that gives us a look at her first take recording the vocals for one of the album’s best songs, “Brutal.” Keep an ear out for an earlier version of a lyric about exploitation, and also note the extremely supportive encouragement of produce Dan Nigro.

Olivia looks directly into the camera and lets everyone know that she and Dan wrote the song yesterday, before launching into her initial recording of the tune. Check out the snippet up top and keep an eye out for the visual to hit the Disney Plus streaming platform at midnight tonight.