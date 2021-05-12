In a little over a week, Olivia Rodrigo will release her anticipated debut album, Sour. Ahead of then, though, she has given fans a sneak peek at how making it went with her new album trailer.

The two-and-a-half-minute video starts with clips of Rodrigo and collaborator Dan Nigro working on the album in an intimate home studio. The two excitedly hug and share an emotional moment when Nigro reveals he has put the finishing touches on either a song or the album as a whole. There are also clips from the lead-up to the album, including Rodrigo on the sets of her videos for “Drivers License” and “Deja Vu,” and of her hearing “Drivers License” on the radio for the first time.

Perhaps most notably, the video ends with a sneak peek of Rodrigo’s upcoming single “Good 4 U,” which sounds like a more upbeat and rock-oriented song than her previous singles. There’s also some footage from the video shoot, which features Rodrigo among some major greenery and in a pool.

“Good 4 U” will be out soon, as Rodrigo is set to release the song this week, on May 14. The next day, she will perform the song on Saturday Night Live.

Check out the Sour trailer above.

Sour is out 5/21 via Geffen Records. Pre-order it here.