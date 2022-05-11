Olivia Rodrigo is one of today’s biggest pop stars, but she got to that position thanks in large part to the influence that rock has played on her music. She has been eager to show appreciation to her rock forebearers (like with all the covers she’s been busting out on tour) and she did so again yesterday after meeting Jack White.

Rodrigo shared some photos and videos from their meeting, including a clip of her gleefully crying while hugging White. She wrote, “got to meet my hero of all heroes today. still crying. thank u @officialjackwhite for being so kind to ur biggest fangirl. everyone go listen to fear of the dawn!!!!!” White later re-shared Rodrigo’s post and wrote, “I had the chance to meet a talented singer and musician today named @OliviaRodrigo, she’s very cool, very real and very much a lover of music. She’s also introducing another set of youth to the love of vinyl records as well. Respect. -jack white III.”

To White’s point, Rodrigo put a significant focus on vinyl during the Sour album cycle; Ahead of the album’s release, she shared a video of herself giddily seeing the detail-filled vinyl edition of the album for the first time. She also wrote, “I’ve discovered so many of my favorite albums through vinyl records and it’s the coolest thing in the world to get to hold one with songs I wrote.”

It paid off, too: The album had one of the biggest vinyl sales weeks of the past 30 years, which helped propel the album back to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.