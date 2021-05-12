In case you’ve lost track of the boatload of things Taylor Swift has accomplished within the last year, here’s a quick rundown. The singer has delivered three albums with Folklore, Evermore, and Fearless (Taylor’s Version). Each album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard album charts, making her the first woman with three chart-topping albums in under a year. She also took home a 2021 Grammy for Album Of The Year thanks to Folklore. There’s certainly more to account for in Swift’s past 12 months, like her win at the 2021 BRIT Awards yesterday.

Swift took home the trophy for the BRITs Global Icon Award and as she accepted the award, the singer delivered a strong and inspirational message. “I need you to hear me when I say that there is no career path that comes free of negativity,” she said during her speech, one that brought her to tears. “If you’re being met with resistance, that probably means doing something new. If you’re experiencing turbulence or pressure, that probably means you’re rising. There might be times when you put your whole heart and soul into something, and you’re met with cynicism or skepticism, but you can’t let that crush you. You have to let that fuel you.”

She added, “We live in a world where anyone can say anything that they want about you at any time. But just please remember that you have the right to prove them wrong.”

You can watch her speech in the video above.