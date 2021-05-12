Getty Image
Pop

Olivia Rodrigo Gave Taylor Swift A Handwritten Letter When They Finally Met In Person At The Brits

Contributing Writer

After her major breakout moment, Olivia Rodrigo has continuously praised Taylor Swift as her hero. The singer was over the moon when her song “Drivers License” was placed next to Swift on the iTunes chart, and Swift even tapped her and fellow Gen Z singer Conan Gray to help her tease some snippets of her Fearless (Taylor’s Version) album. Despite their numerous interactions, Swift and Rodrigo have never actually met in person — until Tuesday night.

Rodrigo was finally able to link up with Swift in person at the 2021 Brit Awards ceremony. It was Rodrigo’s first-ever trip to the UK and she had been invited to perform her “Drivers License” hit on stage. Meeting up backstage, Swift and Rodrigo snapped a picture together to commemorate the moment.

Along with the photo, Rodrigo made a sweet gesture. She apparently penned a handwritten letter to Swift and delivered it to her at the ceremony, where she also handed out notes to stars like Harry Styles and the Little Mix members.

Rodrigo’s hand-delivered letter to Swift wasn’t their first piece of written correspondence. After Rodrigo’s breakout, Swift mailed the singer a letter about the importance of kindness. “I just adore her and that’s what I’ve literally been thinking about since I opened that thing last night, it’s the only thing in my brain,” Rodrigo said about Swift’s letter. “I actually can’t talk about it, I’m, like, going to cry. It’s so insane, I can’t even comprehend.”

