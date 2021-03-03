Olivia Rodrigo has spoken about how it’s felt to have celebrities reach out to her in light of her success with “Drivers License.” Now it turns out that Taylor Swift has gotten in touch, as Rodrigo just recently got a personal letter from her.

Chatting in a new interview with Radio.com, Rodrigo discussed what Swift’s message was about, saying:

“I got a letter from Taylor Swift last night, which is insane. Last night, I opened it for the first time, so I’m still reeling. […] My tears are on it, my snot from sobbing my eyes out is on it. I love her. One of my favorite lyrics of hers is, ‘Past me, I’d like to tell you not to get lost in these petty things / Your nemeses will defeat themselves before you get the chance to swing.’ It’s in ‘Long Story Short’ off of Evermore. So she wrote about that in her letter a little bit. She’s like, ‘I think we make our own luck and I think when you’re kind to people and do what’s right, it always comes back to you in the best way.’ I just adore her and that’s what I’ve literally been thinking about since I opened that thing last night, it’s the only thing in my brain. […] I actually can’t talk about it, I’m, like, going to cry. It’s so insane, I can’t even comprehend.”

Find more from the Radio.com interview here.