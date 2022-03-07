Olivia Rodrigo fans can’t get enough new music, and it turns out fans will get some when Rodrigo releases her Driving Home 2 U documentary/concert film on March 25: In a new Rolling Stone interview, she says the movie’s end credits will feature a previously unreleased song.

Rodrigo says of the track, “I was listening to some of them and heard it and thought, ‘Oh, it’s kinda good!’ With the film, I wanted people to have a new bit of Sour content with it.” Rolling Stone describes the tune as “a scrapped and still in-progress iPhone demo that still doesn’t have a name.”

Elsewhere, she explained the philosophy behind the film, saying, “For a year, I filmed a show [High School Musical: The Musical: The Series] in Salt Lake City. So I started writing there and ended writing and producing [the album] in LA. You get to see the beautiful scenic drive.”

That drive includes spots like the Mojave Airplane Boneyard and the Red Rock Canyon State Park.

The feature also notes in the film, Rodrigo performs with an all-female band and that most of it should be joining her on her upcoming tour. Rodrigo said, “I think it’s so cool to watch women in rock, and I feel like there’s probably not enough of that shown in the media.”

Find the full interview here.