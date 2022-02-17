Olivia Rodrigo got her fans riled up yesterday when she shared a video, captioned “tomorrow,” of a car radio, speckled with Sour-style stickers, changing stations before settling on one that plays a bit of “Happier.” Many commenters speculated this meant a video for the song is arriving today, but instead, Rodrigo has now unveiled the trailer for a new documentary, Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U. The film is scheduled to premiere in March on Disney+.

The doc promises to tell “the story behind the #1 album” (that album being Sour, of course). The brief trailer shows clips of Rodrigo working on the album, including a moment where things are coming down to the wire, as Rodrigo notes, “The album’s due in seven days.” She later says in a voiceover, “Coming from this place of hurt and manage to turn it in something that you’re proud of, there’s, like, nothing better than that.” The film is also set to feature performances of songs with new arrangements.

Indeed, Rodrigo had quite the journey in 2021. While she had already garnered some fame with roles in Disney Channel shows like Bizaardvark and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, she was a virtual unknown in the music world before releasing “Drivers License.” The single quickly became one of the year’s biggest songs and laid the foundation for Rodrigo’s current status as a teen pop sensation.

Watch the Driving Home 2 U teaser trailer above.