A new era of Olivia Rodrigo is upon us. Tonight (June 30), the pop-rock princess has returned with “Vampire,” her first proper single in two years.

On “Vampire,” Rodrigo has some words for an ex of hers, whom she seems to be accusing of using her for fame.

“I used to think I was smart / But you made me look so naïve / The way you sold me for parts / As you sunk your teeth into me / Bloodsucker, fame f*cker / Bleedin’ me dry like a goddamn vampire,” she sings on the song’s chorus.

The song opens with melancholy piano chords, but smoothly transitions to a percussive, angsty instrumental.

“I was upset about a certain situation and went to the studio alone and sat down at the grand piano, and the chords and melody and lyrics just poured out of me — almost like an out-of-body experience,” said Rodrigo in a statement. “It’s a song about feeling confused and hurt, and at first I thought it was meant to be a piano ballad. But when Dan and I started working on it, we juxtaposed the lyrics with these big drums and crazy tempo changes. So now it’s like a heartbreak song you can dance to.”

In the song’s accompanying video, directed by Petra Collins, Rodrigo is seen singing alone in a forest, before it is revealed she’s been on a stage the whole time. She then escapes from the theater, finding solace in the rush of the city.

“Vampire” is the first single from Rodrigo’s upcoming album, Guts, which is set to arrive this fall. According to a statement accompanied by the album announcement, much of the album was recorded as she was breaking through within the pop music landscape.

“For me, this album is about growing pains and trying to figure out who I am at this point in my life,” said Rodrigo. “I feel like I grew 10 years between the ages of 18 and 20—it was such an intense period of awkwardness and change. I think that’s all just a natural part of growth, and hopefully the album reflects that.”

You can check out the video for “Vampire” above.

Guts is out 9/8 via Interscope. Find more information here.