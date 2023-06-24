Will Olivia Rodrigo Go On Tour Soon?

Olivia Rodrigo is just a few weeks away from dropping her new single, “Vampire,” which is highly-anticipated as the suspected first preview from her sophomore album. While little is known about the track or album yet, there is a high probability that with this era, Rodrigo will be hitting the road once more.

The pop star’s last tour was for her debut album, Sour was fully sold out, with the final date being held in London last July. In November, she also made a brief appearance to cover Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain” at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony.

Given Rodrigo’s popularity and the size of the venues, many fans struggled to get tickets through Ticketmaster at face value or reasonable prices on Stubhub — as resale costs were boosted from the demand.

If Rodrigo does tour at all for the new album, it seems making the leap to larger venues would be the best option. This could include ones like Madison Square Garden (which she already has performed at, by making an appearance at Billy Joel’s residency) and similar capacity sizes across the country.

However, it will still be a while before fans would likely catch her live, as Rodrigo would have to announce the tour dates at least a few months in advance. And the music would come first.

Until then, we’ll see what Rodrigo has in store with the “Vampire” release.