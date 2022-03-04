Pop

Omah Lay And Justin Bieber Dance Around A Fire In The Video For Their Rhythmic Collab ‘Attention’

Justin Bieber has found himself working more with afrobeats artists in recent years, like when he jumped on WizKid’s “Essence” remix and recruited Alpha P and Omah Lay for “Peaches (Masterkraft Remix),” both in 2021. Now, Bieber and Lay have reunited, as Bieber features on a new tune from the Nigerian artist, “Attention,” which also arrives alongside a video.

Lay told Billboard of the song:

“‘Attention’ is one of those songs where I’m just saying the truth, where I’m telling my story. It’s basically about sometime in everybody’s life, you’re lonely. You can’t just always have somebody all the time. Especially as an adult. That was actually the headspace that I was in when I made this song, a little lonely. I want the people that are going through the same thing to feel like I was talking to them. I’m human. I’m just like them. I feel exactly the same way they feel.”

Lay also explained how the track came together, saying of the fateful Los Angeles recording session, “I was in the studio one day with Harv [a frequent Bieber collaborator]. As soon as I heard the beat, the lyrics were already in my head. We didn’t even spend 30 minutes making the song. Harv called him and I FaceTimed Justin Bieber for the first time in my life. Later on, Harv got to play the song for him, and […] before I knew it, he sent in his verse and the song was good just like that.”

Lay also noted, “One thing I loved about working with Justin Bieber was how easy it was. I didn’t even expect it to be that simple.”

Watch the “Attention” video above.

Omah Lay is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

