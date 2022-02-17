When Justin Bieber’s Justice World Tour kicks off this week, it’ll mark the beginning of nearly 100 concerts for Bieber in 20 countries worldwide. It’s a dizzying thought, considering how complex his stage production is and that all of these shows are happening in arenas in front of tens of thousands of people. The Canadian pop star is taking advantage of the platform that the tour will provide for him, and has announced the “Justice In Action” initiative, which will raise awareness for social justice and environmental issues in multiple ways (as Billboard notes).

In a truly creative approach to getting Beliebers involved with Justice In Action at each show, the initiative gives them chances to win tickets and VIP experiences by participating in the movement. Bieber has partnered with Propeller and Live Free to help connect Beliebers with local and national social justice organizations. The effort pushes fans to interact with, donate, and follow organizations on social media like the REFORM Alliance, National Resources Defense Council, Fund For Guaranteed Income, and Last Prisoner Project. The more fans interact, or participate in on-site trainings, the more opportunities they’ll have to win perks.

Bieber’s camp issued a statement on the whole effort:

“Justin’s goal by the end of the Justice World Tour is to inspire millions of individual actions, help connect his fans to important causes, and provide participating groups with a new foundation of supporters, all while registering voters and raising awareness and funds for critical local and national justice efforts,”

While predicated on giveaways, this appears to be an effective approach to engage young people in taking action on social issues. And it’s an important trend for pop stars to use their massive platforms to educate fans about greater issues in the world.